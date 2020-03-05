It was time to make a rebellious statement. It had to be bold.
I reached over the shelf at the grocery store, grabbed a container of shoestrings potatoes and put them in our shopping cart. Pow!
My wife gasped, made a move to put them back and said sternly, but a bit enticingly, “It’s a little early for those, isn’t it?”
Sometimes you have to take a stand. It’s like that old movie, “Network.” You have to open the window and yell out to anyone who will listen, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!”
Even living in Wisconsin my whole life and someone who enjoys all four seasons, I have times when I feel winter needs to know the rebellion is under way.
At our house, for reasons I cannot explain, shoestring potatoes are only eaten during the summer. It’s like pumpkin pie only comes out on Thanksgiving and Christmas or deviled eggs are reserved for Easter. It tastes good at any time, but they are reserved for special seasons.
When fall comes at our house, we try to make quick work of the shoestring potatoes or they will grow stale. Nobody will touch them once October sets in. But in spring, the opposite is true.
It’s not just about these crunchy sticks. It’s a matter of principle. Winter needs to be put in its place once the short-named months flip over on the calendar.
Later that day, a sunny Sunday when the temperatures crept into the 50s, I tore the covering off the grill and fired up the gas burners to cook cheeseburgers outside and give them that crunch little crust that barbecuing makes so easy. The heat of the grill kept me warm as I surveyed the barren landscape and denuded trees.
I stood there on deck, looking at the melting snow and stared winter right in the eye. I pulled out a frozen lawn chair and popped open a cold beer, doing my best to not let winter see my hands trembling in the cold. I was not going to let winter win this one. I was like Luke Skywalker taking on the death star.
During a walk around the neighborhood, I left my winter coat on the hook, put on a thick sweatshirt and a spring jacket. It was cold enough for winter wear, but I was not going to give the season the satisfaction.
Earlier, I even went for a drive, opened the sun roof as far as it would go, surreptitiously turned my heater on high. So, there, Old Man Winter! There was a Brewer spring training game on the radio. Hearing Bob Uecker’s voice is like hearing the cavalry in an old western movie. It means help is on the way.
We even went out and had a sundae and ate it in the car, another sign that we were in charge and winter was not.
But this whole thing reached a head in the grocery store. There, I gently reached down and grabbed my wife’s hand, stopping her from removing the shoestring potatoes from our cart. I looked her squarely in the eye and made it plain what my intentions were. “Honey,” I said with as sober a look as I could muster. “It’s time.”
She released the canister back in the cart. Message received: Winter, you have met your match. We’re taking it from here. It’s time to raise the white flag. (And I don’t mean to signal more snow!)
To you they might be a snack food, but to me, shoestring potatoes are a sign that summer is indeed for real.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.