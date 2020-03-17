A co-worker sent me a link from a news story about an Australian newspaper that printed extra blank pages of the newspaper as a tongue-in-cheek (somehow that phrase seems uncomfortably more awkward now) benefit for its readers.
“Ha!” I said to myself, “those crazy Aussies. Why would they buy toilet paper for a respiratory virus?”
And then a reporter in our office came back from the store and a hippie in line in front of him had several dozen rolls of toilet paper in his cart and gave the reporter a sly, knowing glance, muttering some advice, “The end is near, man!”
Maybe he meant his rear end, because nobody can figure out, if the end is near, why toilet paper would be so essential during the apocalypse?
I laughed them both off until I went shopping myself. Maybe this wasn’t the apocalypse, but the people walking the grocery aisles sure looked like zombies. The stores were filled with people wearing distant, blank stares walking up and down the aisles almost aimlessly like automatons. They were pushing their carts, but they all looked lost or possessed. People were warily keeping their distance and everyone was trying mightily to not cough for fear of setting of a pandemic panic.
The stores were as busy as Christmastime, but there was no sense of joy in the air. It was as if people were contemplating their demise, or trying to remember what they needed to fill their pantries as they awaited the end time.
Apparently the answer is anything made out of paper: towels, TP and facial tissue. Because none of that could be found. And it will be apparently a cold day in hell for some of them, because so much of what was sold out was frozen. -- pizza, pot pies, poultry and vegetables.
(More surprising was that the liquor department was so well stocked. Maybe it's because this is Wisconsin, and if there is one thing everyone has plenty of in storage it is booze. This is one area where, apparently, we are well prepared.)
Mentally, I was trying to leapfrog forward in time to imagine what might be the next man-made shortage to strike before we are all ordered to shelter in place, thanks to the coronavirus. Maybe that is what all these zombies were actually doing: silently wracking their brains in search of the next product rush item. What would it be? Fresh fruit, vitamins, snacks?
Someone at work had told me that Tylenol would be necessary, because Ibuprofen was ineffective against bringing down the fever from COVID-19. It’s probably bogus, but just like the people who bought the toilet paper, I was the next sucker to fall for the trick, so into the cart went a bottle of acetaminophen.
I was most disappointed that the shampoo aisle was full stocked, because I had hopes that all those years of storing up those little bottles picked up in hotel rooms was about to pay off. I have a box loaded with scores of them and I was thinking they might be a windfall when the end times came. Bah! Of course! Why didn’t I see this coming! Hippies are back to nature and they don’t care about their hair, but only about their derriere, apparently. Another failed plan!
Somehow, after checking out, I had spent $250 on groceries and I am not sure I need hardly any of it. Now that I am broke and the end is, I suppose, near, I guess being a hippie is starting to look rather appealing. When you make it to the end time, look for me. If you see a hippie with the cleanest hair, that's me, man. Peace!
