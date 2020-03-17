OCONOMOWOC — Coco’s Seafood and Steakhouse is the newest steakhouse in Oconomowoc’s Lake Country.
After a complete renovation of the space at 151 St. Paul St., Coco’s offers a restaurant for all generations.
“Just steps away from Fowler Lake, Lake Country residents will soon be able to enjoy steak and seafood inspired by the best steakhouses around the country with southern Florida seafood varieties,” a media release from the restaurant said.
Chef Chris Ghobrial has created some unique and special options that will keep you coming back, as well, according to the restaurant.
“We are very excited to bring a high-end seafood and steakhouse to the Oconomowoc area that has deserved it for so long” the restaurant’s management said.
For more information, to see the full menu, visit www.cocossteakhouse.com.
