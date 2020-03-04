Watertown Regional Medical Center has been named to the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital list compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Based on publicly available data, the Top 100 list is determined using results from the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
“It is a great honor to be listed on the Rural & Community Hospital Top 100,” said Richard Kennington, WRMC’s CEO. “This recognition illustrates our ongoing commitment to making Watertown and the surrounding communities a healthier place to live and work. Our region should be proud of the physicians, nurses, and other staff for achieving this recognition.”
Hospitals on the Top 100 list scored the best across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Top performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Watertown Regional Medical Center has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with healthcare for over 100 years. WRMC’s services have grown to include emergency and urgent care, primary care, women’s health, orthopedics and sports medicine, and heart and vascular, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and many other services.
The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.