IXONIA — Ixonia Bank has announced it has made several senior management promotions.
Becky Messmann has been promoted to senior vice president, chief accounting officer and director of human resources.
Recently celebrating her 25th anniversary with Ixonia Bank, Messman started as a teller, before moving into the accounting department, where she remained for 17 years. She joined the finance department in 2013. In late 2015, she was promoted to vice president and chief accounting officer. She added the duties of the director of human resources in late 2019.
Ryan Myhre has been promoted to senior vice president and general counsel. Myhre joined Ixonia Bank as associate counsel in 2013, and was promoted to vice president and general counsel in 2015. Since joining the bank, he completed the Graduate School of Banking Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2018 and oversees the compliance area of the bank.
Carrie Rosenau, a senior vice president, previously oversaw human resources and training, and has been promoted to chief operations officer. It is in this role that she oversees Information Technology, customer solutions, deposit operations, data analytics and special projects, and retail loan operations. She added the duties of COO in late 2019.
“Ixonia Bank recruits, retains and develops a unique blend of talented, well-respected financial executives committed to the long-term success of both our customers and our bank. Through their expertise and commitment, these employees have made substantial contributions to the ongoing success of our bank, our customers, and the larger communities that we are proud to serve,” Dan Westrope, and CEO of Ixonia Bank, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.