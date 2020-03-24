JANESVILLE — As of Saturday, Blain’s Farm and Fleet modified store hours for all locations temporarily to allow associates more time to restock and thoroughly clean all areas of the store.
Until further notice, the new hours will be Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individual store locations hours may vary, so check FarmandFleet.com for up-to-date location hours.
Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores will remain open as long as they are able, as stores provide products and services that are essential to the community. The agricultural industry is the lifeblood of America, and Blain’s Farm & Fleet offers animal feed, livestock pharmaceutical treatments and vaccines, animal preventive care and supplements, and essential animal care supplies can be purchased. Some customers may prefer to use Blain’s Farm & Fleet drive through option. Customers can place an order via the Blain’s Farm & Fleet App or at FarmandFleet.com and pay online. A notice will be sent within two hours or less when the order is ready. Customers can then drive up, show an ID and the Blain’s Farm and Fleet associates will load up their vehicle.
