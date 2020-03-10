New car wash to be built in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — LCCW Investments LLC has selected MSI General Corporation of Oconomowoc to design and construct an approximate 3,537-square-foot car wash on State Highway in Oconomowoc.
Bubble’s Foam Farm will break ground in mid-march and be open in September.
The car wash will reduce water consumption by 75% when compared to traditional car washes, owners Chris Mullet and Will Loepfe said. “We believe our lakes are one of our most precious resources, and to protect that resource we are implementing a reclaimed water system,” Mullett said. “All customers will have access to free vacuums along with towels and windshield cleaner and air fresheners.”
MSI General is a design-build construction company in Wisconsin. MSI General is a privately held, third generation, veteran owned firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.