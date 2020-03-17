As the threat of the coronavirus pandemic grows, the Treasury Department has suggested that it might push back the April 15 filing deadline for income taxes. Whether that happens or not, I recommend that you don’t delay preparing your tax return. Here are some provisions to keep in mind.
Standard deductions: The basic standard deduction is now $24,400 for married persons filing jointly and qualified surviving spouses ($25,700 and $27,000 respectively for married couples with one or two spouse aged 65 and over); $18,350 for heads of households ($20,000 for those 65 and over); and $12,200 for single taxpayers or married persons filing separately ($13,850 for those 65 and over).
State and local taxes: There is cap of $10,000 of the itemized deduction for state and local taxes.
Self-employment tax: The tax rate has two components. The Social Security component is a tax of 12.4% of wages, tips and earnings up to $132,900. The other component is a Medicare tax of 2.9% withheld from all wages, tips and earnings. However, half the self-employment tax may be claimed as an above-the line deduction on Schedule 1 of Form 1040.
IRA and Roth IRA contributions: The contribution limit for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs is increased to $6,000; $7,000 for those 50 and older. The deduction limit for traditional IRA contributions is phased out for single persons or head of household between modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) $64,000 and $74,000. For married persons filing jointly and qualified widow(er)s, the phaseout is between MAGI $103,000 and $123,000. The phaseout for a spouse who is not an active plan participant, but whose spouse is between a MAGI of $293,000 and $203,000. The Roth IRA contribution limit is phased out for a single person or head of household with MAGI between $122,000 and $137,000; for married persons filing jointly and qualified widow(er)s, the phaseout is between $193,000 and $203,000.
Qualified business income deduction: If you are a sole proprietor, or have an interest in a partnership, limited liability company or S corporation, you may be eligible for a personal deduction. This deduction can be made whether you itemize or not. The taxable income amount used to figure the deduction has been increased for inflation.
IRS mileage allowance: The standard business mileage rate is 58 cents a mile. The rate for medical expense and moving expense for some military personnel is 20 cents a mile. The mileage rate for charitable volunteers is unchanged at 14 cents a mile.
Health savings accounts: For self-only coverage, the minimum deductible is $1,350, and a maximum out-of-pocket cap on copayments and other amounts of $6,750. For family coverage the limits are double ($2,700 and $13,500). The contribution limits are $3,500 for self-only coverage and $7,000 for family coverage. If you are 55 or older, you can add an additional $1,000.
Earned income tax credit: The maximum credit is $3,526 for one qualified child; $5,828 for two qualified children; and $6,557 for three or more qualified children; and $529 for taxpayers with no qualified children.
Eligibility for saver’s credit: The adjusted gross income (AGI) brackets have been increased. No credit is allowed when AGI exceeds $32,000 for single taxpayers, $48,000 for heads of households and $64,000 for married persons filing jointly.
Deduction limits for long-term care premiums.
Final areas to address include medical expenses, charitable contribution deductions and deduction limits for longterm care premiums.
