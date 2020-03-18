MADISON — TDS Telecommunications LLC has announced plans for supporting residential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. TDS will provide broadband access to low-income individuals and/or families with children and college students for 60 days.
“As a company, our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said Drew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at TDS. “During this difficult time, we want to ensure those who cannot afford broadband services have the essential access they need.”
To verify eligibility for this offer, residents will be asked to provide documentation from qualifying programs. For more information, call 1-888-287-8156.
In addition, TDS signed the “Keep America Connected” pledge initiated by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai last week. TDS is adopting all three tenets of the policy related to voice and broadband customers to forego charging late payment penalties for customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, to suspend disconnects for customers due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic who fail to pay their bills, and to open Wi-Fi hot spots where we maintain them for 60 days.
