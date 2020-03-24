Unfortunately, if you receive a pension from a job where you were not required to pay FICA taxes, Social Security benefits are reduced for you and your spouse. This is mandated under the so-called Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). I have received a great deal of correspondence lately from individuals who either are not aware of these provisions or do not fully understand their implications.
The individuals affected are certain public sector workers, including some federal, state and local employees whose retirement systems were not part of the Social Security system. This can include police officers, firefighters and many foreign workers.
One impacted group is federal employees hired before 1984 who remained under the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS). Federal employees hired under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) are not subject to WEP or GPO because these individuals did pay FICA taxes. Also exempt are many but not all state and municipal workers. If you are not sure if you are affected, you should contact your employee benefits office/and or the Social Security Administration.
For your non-FICA years, your earnings were exempt from Social Security taxes, and not included in SSA records. These years are posted as “zero years” unless you also had other jobs in which you paid FICA taxes.
For workers who did not work at all during those zero years, Social Security uses a higher wage replacement rate, based on a progressive sliding percentage scale, to compute their benefits. But this higher replacement rate is meant for true low-wage workers.
In the case where you receive a pension without having paid FICA taxes, the high replacement rate for low earners is considered an unfair windfall. For this reason, WEP eliminates part of the higher percentage bonus for people with non-FICA pensions. If you are affected, your Social Security benefit will be reduced up to $463/month in 2019 This is the worst-case scenario. The reduction could be less if you have lower Social Security earnings, if you have many years of Social Security earnings or if your non-covered pension is low.
The WEP only affects your Social Security payments, not your other pension. WEP applies only if you are eligible for both Social Security and a pension from a job not covered under Social Security. If you have 21 to 29 years of substantial earnings (substantial level was $24,675 for 2019) that were taxed for Social Security, it would have less of an impact. If you had 30 years of such work, it would have no impact.
For more information on WEP, go to www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/gpo-wep.html.
WEP affects your own Social Security payments. If you receive a pension from a federal, state or local government, a different provision, the Government Pension Offset (GPO) could reduce your spousal or survivor benefit. The amount of the reduction is two-thirds of your government pension. The offset is often enough to eliminate any Social Security spousal benefit.
Example: Alice retired from a state government job and receives a pension of $600 per month. Her husband has a full Social Security payment of $2,000 per month. Alice would normally be eligible for a spousal benefit of $1,000 per month. However, in this situation, her spousal benefit would be reduced by 2/3 of $600, or $400. So, her spousal benefit would be reduced from $1,000 per month to $600.
© 2020 Elliot Raphaelson
