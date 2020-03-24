JANESVILLE — Blain’s Farm and Fleet has modified its store hours for all locations, temporarily, to allow associates more time to restock and thoroughly clean all areas of the store.
Until further notice, the new hours will be Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Individual store locations' hours may vary.
Blain’s Farm and Fleet has been declared a store that provides products and services that are essential to the community and therefore may remain open.
Farm & Fleet has announced it will reserve the first hour of each day to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns.
The dedicated senior and at-risk hours are Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.