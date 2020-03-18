MADISON – At a press conference at the State Capitol, agriculture organizations urged the Senate to take up important bills that have been passed by the Assembly and are available for Senate approval. Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, Cooperative Network, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin Soybean Association, Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants, Grassworks, and Farm Credit are all supporting a series of bills important to Wisconsin farmers and our agricultural economy.
The next step before moving to the governor’s desk is passage of these bills by the State Senate. During the week of March 23, the Senate is expected to reconvene for its last floor session. This coalition of farm organizations strongly supports these proposals, which deal with water quality, truth in food labeling, dairy processing, income tax, agricultural research at the University of Wisconsin and wildlife damage abatement.
One bill provides funding for a pilot program to study the reduction of nitrates in groundwater. Another bill funds producer-led water shed grants and incentives to try innovative conservation practices such as cover cropping. A third bill would increase funding for additional County Land and Water Conservation agents; and there are bills for truth in labeling, requiring any food identified as a dairy product must include a milk-based source.
A bill requires any product identifying itself as milk must be sourced from the secretions of a mammal. Another bill requires any product identifying itself as meat must be sourced from the flesh of an animal. Tom Crave of Waterloo, president of Dairy Business Association said, “These labeling bills are about fairness. Farmers pay millions of dollars into checkoff organizations to promote milk, cheese, beef, pork and more. We’ve made the investment, and the plant-based industry shouldn’t be able to ride on our marketing coattails.”
A bill will allocate up to $5 million in state investments to a new export initiative designed to help cheesemakers sell more dairy products abroad. A special bill invests $1 million in the impactful dairy processor grant program at Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “Increased dairy exports and the creation of new, value-added specialty dairy products are key to stabilizing markets for milk and increasing profitability for dairy farmers,” said Dave Buholzer, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association president and co-owner of Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe. “These investments in dairy processing are designed to strengthen every component of the industry’s supply chain and our rural communities.”
Other legislation would allow a producer to claim an income tax credit up to $7,500 on farm improvement taxes assessed on their business. “This bill literally puts dollars into the hands of farmers,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau Vice President Dave Daniels. “Farmers fuel the local economy by paying a feed bill, employee or buying groceries for their family. When farmers succeed, our rural communities succeed.”
A Wildlife Damage Abatement Program bill would allow the DNR to administer the current wildlife damage abatement program directly and lifts the monetary cap on individual damage claims. The bill would also encourage participation in the program by allowing bear traps to be placed on rented acres without opening the land for public hunting. “This bill represents a common-sense solution for those farmers facing tens of thousands of dollars in losses due to wildlife damage to their corn crop,” said Zeb Zuehls, vice president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers.
