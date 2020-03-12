Supervisor backs Sempf
Dear Editor:
Many months ago Judge Steven Bauer announced his retirement from Dodge County Circuit Court Branch IV. A big shout out to Judge Steven Bauer for his many years of service. I wish him well in his retirement.
The vacancy creates the need to find a replacement worthy of the heritage set forth by Judge Bauer and his predecessors. Fortunately for Dodge County we have a very qualified, capable, competent replacement in James (Jim to you, me and his friends) Sempf.
Jim has worked tirelessly over the past 14 years as assistant district attorney for Dodge County. Jim currently prosecutes one-half of all felony domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse cases referred by law enforcement. He has prosecuted over 7,000 criminal cases and hundreds if not thousands of others.
I have come to know Jim as a hard-working, dedicated stalwart of justice. Jim has the experience, integrity and commitment to fill Judge Bauer’s shoes.
In the words of one my favorite poets, Longfellow, “We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us by what we have already done.”
Jim has judged himself by placing his name on the ballot because he firmly believes he is capable of performing as judge for you and me.
I ask you to judge Jim not only on what he has done but what he is capable of doing. Please join me in voting for James Sempf for district IV judge.
David J. Guckenberger
District 11, Dodge County Board of Supervisors
Support Sempf
Dear Editor:
My name is Eddie Boik and I am the co-owner of Cowbells Diner in Lowell. I am writing in support of Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for the position of circuit court judge. Those who know me know that I believe very strongly in the second amendment and our individual right to own and possess firearms. I know Jim has a similar viewpoint and will work hard to protect and preserve our constitutional rights. I also believe we need someone on the bench who understands how to protect society from violent and dangerous criminals. Jim Sempf has many years of experience as a sensitive crimes prosecutor making that judgement about who is dangerous and who is not. We need a man like him on the bench. On April 7, vote for ADA James Sempf.
Eddie Boik
Juneau
Caring for veterans
Dear Editor:
At the March Jefferson County Board meeting I was surprised to receive a beautiful plaque from Chapter 409 Vietnam Veterans of America recognizing my service to their members.
It has been my honor to serve as the Jefferson County Veterans Service Officer since Feb. 14, 2007, but this moment will stand out as a highlight, and I’m inspired to take a moment to recognize the importance of Veterans Service Organizations. I have a special place in my heart for Vietnam Veterans in particular — because many did not receive the care they needed after discharge.
As a group — and with others — they lobbied and fought to ensure that veterans would never again suffer the disrespect and neglect they endured returning from war. For many Vietnam Veterans — it is only within recent decades that they’ve received needed assistance. I encourage all veterans to consider belonging to one or more veterans service organizations — our voices are stronger together! Additionally — the camaraderie of belonging to organizations such as VVA, VFW, DAV, AMVETS, American Legion and the Marine Corps League serves to further the mission of veterans caring for veterans.
What a lucky person I am indeed to be in a position to help veterans of all generations (and their family members) navigate the state and federal bureaucracies to connect with the fantastic array of benefits and world-class healthcare currently available through the Veterans Administration.
I am grateful for the referrals that come from members of Veterans Service Organizations with boots on the ground in communities throughout the county. Caring for veterans is a team effort.
Many benefits and rules have changed over the years — so if you are a veteran or know a veteran (or surviving spouse) and have not checked recently on potential benefits — please give the County Veterans Service Office a call at 920-674-7240 at the courthouse in Jefferson. If you live in Dodge County — please give my colleague, Andy Miller, a call at 920- 386-3798. We are passionate about serving our fellow veterans.
Yvonne Duesterhoeft
Jefferson County Veterans Service Officer
