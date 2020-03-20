Watertown Kiwanis plans meeting
The Watertown Kiwanis, a service club for the Watertown area meets Mondays at noon at the The Crave at Marqurdt Village. The club’s mission is to serve the children is priority one and support the young population in the surrounding community. Kiwanis Club meetings are involved in discussing such programming and business matters. The Kiwanis also meet the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Marquardt chapel. The meetings are open to the public. For more information, call Edna DeWitt at 920-342-9436 or Barbara Berg at 920-988-6432.
Rabies clinic
canceled
The Town of Lebanon/Mayville Animal Clinic has canceled the rabies clinic that was scheduled for Saturday at the Lebanon Town Shop. No new date has been announced.
