Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. to the W5300 block of Eagle Road for a woman who was treated but not transported.
— Wednesday at 7:38 p.m. to the N8300 block of County Highway Y for a male.
— Friday at 7:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Friday at 7:43 a.m. to the 1200 block of Juneau Street for a female.
— Friday at 2:21 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.
— Friday at 4:11 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street Main Street for a male who was not treated or transported.
— Friday at 6:09 p.m. to the 300 block of North Warren Street for a male.
— Sunday at 6:56 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female for an accidentally medical alarm activation.
— Sunday at 1:03 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who required a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 4:23 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm that turned out to be a false alarm.
— Wednesday at 6:49 p.m. to the 1500 block of Utah Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. There were no hazards found.
— Wednesday at 8:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a gasoline leak. The hazard was secured.
