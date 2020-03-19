Walks in city on hiatus
Due to the current health issues the Walk Watertown indoor walks will be canceled at the present time. The outdoor walk season starts in mid-April and there will be some changes as the group will most likely still be dealing with the virus at that time. Thanks to all those who participated, continue to walk as the weather warms up it allows you many opportunities to walk at your convenience.Walk Watertown is a non-competitive, recreational waking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For more information, email walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Corned beef dinner canceled
The Juneau Sons of the American Legion Squadron 15 has canceled its corned beef and cabbage dinner planned for Saturday in Juneau due to the coronavirus pandemic.
