Voters who show up on Election Day won’t just get an “I voted” sticker to commemorate the event.
In some Jefferson County communities, same-day voters can take home the pen they used to mark their ballots. After all, poll workers and clerks want nothing to do with those pens once someone has touched them.
“Pens will not be sanitized (the way they were during early voting),” Watertown City Clerk Elissa Meltesen said. “They will be thrown away, or taken with the voter when they are finished with it.”
With concerns about public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, it’s an idea Dodge County clerk Karen Gibson likes a lot.
"One pen, one voter,” Gibson said. “That’s a very good idea. As a voter who is going to the polls — mostly because I want to gauge how many are coming to vote in my community — I like that idea a lot. In case my community doesn’t have the supply to offer one pen per voter, I am taking my own pen. I don’t want to share the pen. That might be something voters want to do in case (individual) pens aren’t provided.”
Poll workers in Jefferson will be comprised, mostly, of Jefferson city staff members whose duties are being redesigned Tuesday to allow them to do everything from processing voters and tallying ballots, to making sure people observe social distancing. They will also make sure the polling place remains sanitized.
“We have had table shields made, and we are supplying gloves and face masks for all of our poll workers,” sai Jefferson City Clerk/Deputy Treasurer Sarah Copsey. "We are also giving every voter a pen and stylus to use to vote, then take home with them. On top of all of that, we will have two surface cleaners per shift, two door people per shift to open doors for people, and one person in the hallway. This person will be making sure we don't have people getting closer than 6 feet apart. They may have to tell people to wait outside, if necessary.”
“For now at least, Tuesday is a ‘go’ for elections,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said.
He said Copsey followed CDC guidelines and the city determined that if a would-be poll worker was age 60 or older, they should not work at the polls for this April election.
“And almost all our poll workers over the age of 60,” Freitag said, adding the city needs a minimum of 40 workers, and perhaps as many as 60, to properly run an election. “The poll workers work in shifts to facilitate an election, so we recruited a number of volunteers. No doubt there will be gaps. We won’t get to that number of people in terms of volunteers, so city workers will fill that gap. They will come from the wastewater (treatment department), administration and the department of public works.”
Some of these staff members will clean and sanitize the polling place, at the municipal building, throughout the day.
"There will be a number of city employees used as poll workers, but no one over 60 year old or ones with compromised medical conditions will be made to work,” Freitag said. "We will train them. No one knows what to expect. There could be some 11th-hour federal suits that could postpone the election. We just don’t know. For now, we are going to put up glass and use curbside balloting. Heck, I’m going to be working this election."
Absentee ballot requests are at an all-time high for this election. Watertown had issued 4,575 absentee ballots as of early Friday, of which 3,040 had been returned.
“I believe our highest number of absentee ballots issued for any election was right around 3,000 — usually November elections are the highest,” Meltesen said. “If all of our outstanding absentees are returned, this exceeds what we typically have for absentees in a big November election."
Gibson didn’t have county-wide numbers on hand, but knows absentee ballot requests around Dodge County are up.
"They’ve just been non-stop absentee,” Gibson said. "One of the smaller towns that maybe averages 10 to 15 was up to at least 80.”
Clerks anticipate less foot traffic, but not less work as a result of the increased absentee voting and need to monitor social distancing guidelines that’s taking place.
"I think the poll workers are going to have to be very aware of procedures and try to be aware of how they can protect themselves and protect the voters,” Meltesen said. “They are going to be taking extra precautions. I do not think they will have an easier time of it. There’s not as much foot traffic, but a lot of processing of absentee ballots."
The state needs nearly 7,000 poll workers to carry out the April 7 election. Gov. Evers plans to use National Guard members to help work the polls amid massive worker shortages in certain areas of the state.
Meltesen said the City of Watertown had one vacancy crop up on Friday, but indicated alternates were available.
Gibson felt Dodge County was sufficiently covered as well.
"As far as I know, there are enough pollsters,” Gibson said. “I sent out an email to all the clerks to let me know if they needed any help. We had a couple that say they are down to their last one and if one of them quit, then they’ll need somebody. I said, ‘Just let me know,’ but I have not heard anything.
"Some communities have posted notices on their Facebook pages asking for people to step up and they have. I had a few people call me saying they wanted to help and I referred them to their local clerk. I think Dodge County is covered as far as election workers.”
Evers called a special session on Saturday in hopes of delaying the election until May 26. It would be an all-absentee election.
“I can’t imagine it is going to through,” Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said. “I don’t know if there’s enough time left to do it. I am trying to tell my clerks to just move along as if we are still having an election April 7. If it changes, we'll work with it.
"With what Gov. Evers is proposing, every voter would get an absentee ballot. That's 100 percent voter turnout. Let's say they all return them. That's more than double the amount that most usually have. If we're at 30 percent voter turnout, we’re happy. The one saving grace, if the time gets extended, that would definitely help, but you can't even control when people will return them. Will they wait, or will they sit on them until the very end? This is unchartered territory. I am still in a little bit of shock with all the changes we have had.”
Gibson knows the feeling.
“I don’t know what to even say,” Gibson said. "Every day its something different. Everything is changing … every day, every hour. That conversation (about delaying the election) should have been a month ago."
A federal court ruling last week extended the return date for absentee voting for another six days, which means the results of the election likely will not be available for another week, unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns that decision Monday on appeal.
City of Watertown announced over the weekend that no results would be posted until after 4 p.m. April 13.
