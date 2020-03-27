Dear Editor:
I am a lifelong residence of Dodge County, and I am supporting Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for circuit court judge.
Over the years, I have seen many judges come and go in our circuit courts and have even helped with various campaigns. I have been impressed that Jim has run a positive campaign. He has resisted the temptation to go negative and that shows true integrity.
I have heard both candidates speak and was impressed with the courtroom and jury trial experience Jim would bring to the bench. He has served Dodge County for the past 14 years as a sensitive crimes prosecutor, and has to make decisions every day which affect public safety. He is dedicated to protecting our community.
Jim is endorsed by our sheriff and the heads of other Dodge County law enforcement. He is the only candidate that has the right experience that I trust to keep me and my family safe. Please join me in supporting ADA Sempf for Dodge County circuit court judge.
Emil Lazich
Mayville
