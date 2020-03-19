JEFFERSON – Everyone in the room was supposed to be on spring break. Some had plans to travel overseas, but found themselves grateful to be home instead — even as they faced a hectic session of emergency planning rather than relaxing in the tropical sun.
Five members of the Jefferson school board met in special session Monday night in the Jefferson High School library to address emergency measures precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak and the national and state emergencies which have been declared in the wake of the outbreak.
District officials reviewed the tentative process that local school officials are working on to provide food for local families over the enforced break — which by state decree will last through at least April 6.
The district also previewed some optional online virtual learning offerings.
“I say optional because some families at this time do not have internet access, and some kids and families will have other responsibilities that prevent them from taking full advantage of these options,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Rollefson said, referencing the potential of people needing to care for other family members who are ill.
Going into detail on school district food service, Rollefson said that district officials are still working out the details but they will be working to provide food for families in need, whether or not they would regularly qualify for free- or reduced-cost lunches.
“One of the reasons we didn’t jump in feet-first right away was that we hadn’t received anything from the state directing us on how to go about this,”Rollefson said.
Then on Saturday, the state clarified its stance on food service, stating that districts can require food service employees to work during the enforced shutdown to make sure families don’t go hungry.
“We are still working out the process and the system,” the superintendent said. Kathy Volk, director of pupil services for the district, has been put in charge of the effort, with the assistance of Rebecca Blyth, food service director.
“Our first step will be to get a survey out to families,” Rollefson said, noting that he hoped to have this communication ready sometime on Tuesday.
The survey will be sent to all district families, whether or not they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, and will ask about their specific needs during this period.
Rollefson said he did not have the exact numbers at hand, but he estimated that about 40 percent of the student body throughout the district qualified for either free or reduced-price lunches.
In addition, families might be facing additional stress. Empty grocery aisles, parents who normally work but who will not be receiving incomes during this time, and other factors could extend the need further, Rollefson noted.
After the survey results have been compiled, the school board has authorized Rollefson to direct the food service staff to come in to prepare pre-packaged meals for all families in need.
These would be pre-packaged meals, similar to those students receive during the summer school program.
The tentative plan is to have families come in twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the enforced school closure, to pick up meals for the week.
These would be made available at two sites in the district, the high school and Sullivan.
Rollefson said the district is aware that there might be some families who are unable to reach those sites — if a family didn’t have a car or the sole driver was out sick, for example — and in those cases, the district would arrange to deliver meals.
The board approved a motion to authorize Rollefson to waive the established district limit on sick days for those who need to go into quarantine.
“We don’t want staff members coming in because they are out of sick days,” the superintendent said.
The board authorized Rollefson to authorize district employees to work remotely or on-site depending on district need and in accordance with the changing state, national and local regulations.
The board authorized the day care programs that currently operate out of the school buildings to continue with their leases, with certain protections and caveats.
“Out of all of the various requests the district has received in the past week or so, this has ranked very high among parents’ concerns,” Rollefson said.
“We are trying to reduce the amount of people coming into our schools, but there is still a need for these programs to remain open to serve those families who don’t have any other options,” Rollefson said.
KidSpace, an independent day care program, leases space at both Sullivan Elementary School and East Elementary School, and these programs will remain open, with the stipulation that families not use them unless absolutely necessary.
In addition, the district reserves the right to end those leases if necessary at the superintendent’s discretion, keeping in mind the need to comply with changing federal, state and local regulations.
The school board approved paying support staff, specifically hourly employees, their regular wage as if they were working their expected number of hours and to distribute that amount evenly throughout the end of the school year.
The next school board meeting is slated to take place at 7 p.m. March 30. At that time, the board will again be expected to meet in person and on-site at the Jefferson High School library, unless the government passes emergency provisions allowing school boards to conduct virtual meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.