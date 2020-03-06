The March Rotary students at Watertown High School have been announced.
Those honored this month by the Rotary Club include Daniel Denault, Yoshka Munyon, and Madyson Sloan.
Denault is the son of Zach and Becky Denault. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point after graduation. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and making YouTube videos.
All four years of high school, Denault was a member of the football team. His sophomore year he was second team all-conference, his junior year he was first team all-conference and his senior year he received honorable mention. He was also a flag football coach.
He also played baseball all four years and intramural basketball for three years.
Denault is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, and served on homecoming court.
Munyon is the son of Tod and Kenna Munyon. During high school, he was a member of DECA and FBLA and serves as vice president of the National Honor Society and president of the Association of Business Students. He served as a representative to Badger Boys State, and was a park and recreation soccer coach.
He works part-time at Hayes Family Auto as a detailer.
After high school, he plans to attend Liberty University in Virginia to study politics and policy. He enjoys soccer, tennis, listening to podcasts, reading and intramural basketball.
Sloan is the daughter of David and Jamie Sloan. She works at Skate Express and plans to attend Carroll University for physical therapy. She enjoys soccer, watching movies and swimming.
During high school Sloan was captain of the soccer team. She participated in Rakefest, the Pulsera Project, bake sale for Spanish Honor Society, Rock River Clean-up and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
