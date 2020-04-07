There is no vaccination for stupidity and bad behavior.
That’s most unfortunate right now as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe giving people flu-like symptoms and causing several thousand deaths.
Even in the face of the spread of the virus — and a death toll worldwide that has climbed to more than 42,000 — and despite government and health officials’ warnings to avoid crowds and unnecessary travel, there were widespread instances of those admonishments being flouted around the world.
In Florida, rowdy spring break college students packed state beaches even as many of them had just been sent home by campuses that were closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
One young bikini-clad woman told television a TV interviewer she was young and had a pretty good immune system as her explanation for being on the beach.
Of course, that doesn’t mean she couldn’t contract COVID-19, be a carrier and spread the virus when she got back home.
And young people weren’t the only ones flocking to the beaches, there were families and older people as well, judging by television coverage.
After seeing footage of the less-than-cautious beach parties for several days, Florida officials finally closed some of the state’s most popular beaches.
The same thing was happening in Australia, where Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach was ordered closed after it drew hordes of beach-goers.
In Bavaria, Germany, the governor said young German adults were holding “corona parties” and coughing toward older people.
After days of non-compliance by people refusing to stay home and only go out for essential tasks, France cracked down and sent security forces to train stations to prevent people from going to their vacation homes and beaches.
A curfew was imposed in Nice and in Paris the walkway along the Seine was closed.
“Some consider they’re little heroes when they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. “Well no, you’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.”
As Wisconsin embarks on a possibly monthlong “safer at home” lockdown, we don’t expect we’ll see such bad behavior here and we hope that if there are instances of lockdown rules being flouted that authorities will quickly step in and educate any scofflaws.
The Journal Times of Racine
