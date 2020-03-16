LEBANON — The Town of Lebanon is partnering with the Mayville Animal Clinic to offer a rabies clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lebanon Town Shop, at the intersection of County Highways O and R.
Those who wish to have shots for their pets are asked to call the Mayville Animal Clinic at 920-387-4191 this week and make the request.
Rabies shots are $24, feline distemper vaccine is $22, and Distemper, Hepatitis (CAV-2), Leptospirosis, Parainfluenza, Parvovirus is $22.
The town treasurer will be available to license dogs, $10 for intact male or females, and $5 for spayed or neutered.
All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.