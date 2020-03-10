Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon. Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger. Donations are always accepted. The room especially needs diaper donations.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 hosts bingo every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the post home on High Road. Refreshments are available. The public is invited.
Prayer services set at Advent Christian
Advent Christian Church will hold prayer services Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The services are open to anyone who wishes to attend.
The church is located at 213 S. Eighth St. For questions, call the church office at 261-4237.
Bingo to be held Thursday
Bingo, sponsored by Watertown Healthcare Center, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.
Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2.
