Every now and again I find myself thinking “Boy, what would mom say if she saw me wearing this?”
Never mind the old rule about white shoes after Memorial Day but never after Labor Day. Never mind the unwritten rule about wearing a hat and dainty white gloves to church. I’m talking about those cardinal rules that mom preached.
“Black dresses are for funerals and old women. Young girls never wear black!”
Wow! What would she say if she knew I wore a black dress to a wedding? That was really a no-no for any woman.
Over the years I’ve learned to bite my tongue when instinct tempts me to say “Yuk! You’ll never catch me wearing something like that!”
There have been times I did say it, though, and then I eventually had to eat my own words.
When I started buying my own clothes with my baby sitting money in high school I bought wool plaid skirts and color coordinated sweaters. The clothes fit perfectly (not over-sized or too tight). Hemlines hovered right around the knee. Anything shorter was not allowed at school.
Boys pants matched their color coordinated button-down collar shirts. Jeans were not allowed in school and, even on the farm, only boys wore jeans – never girls.
Then when I was a senior in high school every girl who was anybody had a black wool sleeveless dress for special occasions. When that style came in I thought it was a little boring and I preferred bright colors. But when mom said, “Young girls should not wear black” I went right out and bought one just to show her.
Ever since then styles keep changing drastically. Hemlines didn’t slowly shift. They went from mini skirts to prairie skirts and back again. Colors jumped from pretty pastels right into fluorescents. Materials shifted from double knit pantsuits and tunic tops to washed out jeans and plaid flannel shirts.
Girls, who a couple of generations ago were not allowed to wear jeans, now wear jeans stylishly slit and ragged looking.
Pants legs changed from bell-bottom to slinky tight and back again several times. I can’t ever keep up. I always seem to be the opposite.
I think there is a reason for that. As soon as grandmas start wearing the same style clothes as their granddaughters the style changes drastically. What teen wants to wear what her grandma is wearing?
