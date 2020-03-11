JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will offer its volunteer training course through the Extension, Jefferson County Office.
Participants can learn about horticulture and share their knowledge through community volunteering.
The 14-week Level 1 Master Gardener Volunteer Training will be held on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Some classes will go until 9 p.m. A mandatory orientation class will be held Monday, March 16, with classes starting on Monday, March 23 and concluding in late June.
Training sessions will be held at the Extension, Jefferson County Office located at 864 Collins Road in Jefferson. The program cost is $125. The training is open to the general public although participants must be at least 18 years of age. Registration will be on a first come, first served basis. Must have 10 participants for the class to be held; class size is limited to 30 participants.
The training program will include presentations, labs and activities, field trips and online activities/homework on a wide range of topics such as plants, soils, weeds, wildlife, entomology, plant pathology, gardening practices, herbaceous ornamentals, vegetables, fruits, lawns among others.
Successful completion of the training program is the first step to becoming a certified master gardener volunteer and a member of the Jefferson County and Wisconsin Master Gardener Associations. In exchange for training, participants share their time and knowledge in their local communities by completing 24 hours of approved garden related volunteer service before Oct. 1. This can be accomplished through working on local community projects, providing educational assistance and training or answering horticultural questions referred to you. Jefferson County Certified Master Gardener Volunteers work at local public gardens, nursing homes, community beautification projects, local foods education, home show exhibits, and county fairs.
For more information about the Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteer Level 1 Training Program, contact the Extension, Jefferson County Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
