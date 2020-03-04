MADISON — The Midwest Food Products Association touted United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) figures showing the Badger State maintained its number one ranking nationally in production of processing snap beans during 2019.
The production of snap beans for processing in Wisconsin totaled 294,037 tons and was valued at $29.1 million for the year – keeping the state first nationally in production ahead of New York, Oregon, Florida and Michigan. Growers in Wisconsin were challenged by wet conditions throughout the growing season. Many acres were abandoned due to producers’ inability to harvest.
“Food processing is strongly tied to the agricultural community. Wisconsin places perennially among the top five states in growing and processing such crops as potatoes, sweet corn, peas, snap beans, carrots, cucumbers and cabbage for kraut,” according to Jason Culotta, president of MWFPA.
-MORE-
Snap beans are typically harvested while still in their pods and are rich in vitamins, containing
vitamins A, C, and K. They are a great source of micronutrients such as iron and potassium
and contain trace amounts of protein.
Wisconsin also maintained its third-place ranking nationally for processing sweet corn in 2019, producing 411,070 tons at a value of $25.8 million. The production of sweet corn for processing is heavily concentrated in the Midwest with Minnesota ranking second in the nation behind Washington.
Wisconsin is a major food processor hosting companies possessing national and international name recognition. Its vegetable industry is a major contributor to the state’s economy and food processing activity contributes $82.7 billion to industrial sales, 282,000 jobs, $22.5 billion to labor income and $37.6 billion to total income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.