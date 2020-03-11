MADISON – On Tuesday, March 24, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation will partner with the Wisconsin Beef Council to host a live cooking demonstration on Facebook as part of National Ag Day. Wisconsin residents can join the live broadcast at noon.
The live video can be found by searching for either Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation or Wisconsin Beef Council on Facebook at noon on March 24.
The cooking demonstration ties into this year’s National Ag Day theme of, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table” and is meant to make a connection between consumers and the farmers who grow and raise the food on our dinner tables.
“This year’s theme is exciting because now more than ever, consumers are interested in learning more about where their food comes from and farmers enjoy connecting with those who purchase the food products they grow and raise,” said WFBF’s Director of Communications Sarah Hetke.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization, representing farms of every size, commodity and management style. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, all run by a board of directors made up of people working in agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.