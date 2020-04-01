WATERLOO — Sustainability is built into the culture of Crave Brothers Farm and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo.
All of the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses are produced with renewable energy, on a family-owned farm and farmstead cheese-making facility that uses 100% green power. Sustainability practices include water recovery, recycling, and their anaerobic biodigester that produces enough electricity to power the dairy farm and the farmstead cheese-making plant, and also more than 300 homes in their community.
As part of its farm plastic recycling effort, Charlie Crave of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese has been working with Revolution Plastics in Little Rock, Ark., since that company started its recycling process. In fact, with more than 1,000 dumpsters now in use on farms, “Dumpster Number 1” is located on the Crave Brothers Farm.
Currently, Revolution Plastics recycles Crave Brothers’ plastic that covers stored feed and feed bag plastic to manufacture products that include plastic packaging used in grocery stores, delis and foodservice.
Like Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Revolution Plastics supports value added agriculture and sustainability efforts.
At the Revolution Plastics facility in Madison, plastic—mostly plastic that covers stored feed and silo bag plastic— is baled and sent to its Arkansas plant for recycling.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese sustainability produces a line of award-wining artisan cheeses that are made with milk from the family’s dairy herd, overseen by licensed cheese maker George Crave. Among the most recent honors are seven awards at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest, including first place for Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds.
For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, and to see videos highlighting the Crave Brothers’ commitment to sustainability, visit www.cravecheese.com.
